Heidi Klum Wraps Herself Under the Tree as a Present for Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum just gifted her husband Tom Kaulitz a very expensive gift for Christmas -- herself!

The 49-year-old supermodel and America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed Kaulitz's gift and how she wrapped it. The video's pretty hilarious, as it shows Klum rolling on the floor and wrapping herself. The post is set to Klum's "Wonderland" track.

Kaulitz seemed pretty nonchalant about the stunt, as he was seen in the background adding ornaments to the Christmas tree. Klum, who was laughing and smiling through the whole thing, captioned the post, "Just wrapping my husbands Christmas present 🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁."

It's unclear if this stunt will top her epic giant earthworm on a fishing hook costume for Halloween, but it's worth a shot!

This Christmas will be the couple's fourth together as a married couple. Klum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist tied the knot in 2019. Back in 2021, the supermodel spoke to ET about the third time being the charm when it comes to marriage.

"I mean, I found my match, finally, like I am very romantic and I do a lot of weird things, like I leave notes everywhere and I do a lot of things for him and it's beautiful when you get that back from your partner," she said at the time. "And it's the first time I feel like I really have a partner to do everything with."

Klum was previously married to singer Seal for nine years before their divorce was finalized in 2014, and she was married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002.