Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92

Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92.

"To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."

The family also shared a tribute video, which featured pictures of Slayton-Hughes.

"To our beloved Helen... you always made us laugh," text scrolling along the bottom of the video read. "Thank you for the love and laughter. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end."

"Rest now our sweet Helen," the video concluded. "We know the laughter will continue wherever you are."

Slayton-Hughes was best known for playing court stenographer Ethel Beavers on Parks and Recreation. Aubrey Plaza, her co-star on the series, paid tribute to Slayton-Hughes on Instagram.

"It was always Ethel Beavers. Always," Plaza wrote. "Rest in Peace Helen. You were so loved and admired and I wanna be you when I grow up."

Retta shared Plaza's post on her Instagram Story along with pink heart emojis.

In addition to her Parks and Recreation role, Slayton-Hughes appeared on shows including The West Wing, Malcolm in the Middle, Desperate Housewives, Pretty Little Liars, Fresh Off the Boat and Veronica Mars.