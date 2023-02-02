Helena Bonham Carter Says Prince Harry's Book Has 'Been Given Enough Attention,' Talks Future of 'The Crown'

Helena Bonham Carter isn't interested in fanning the flames. The celebrated actress is opening up about her career -- including her time on The Crown, and how she feels about the royal drama.

Speaking with The Guardian recently, Bonham Carter was asked about Prince Harry's book, Spare -- with particular regard to her experience playing the "spare" as Princess Margaret in The Crown.

However, when it comes to opinions on Prince Harry's controversial and divisive memoirs, Bonham Carter feels she doesn't really need to add her feelings to the heated public discourse.

"I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing," Bonham Carter responded. "It’s complicated and it’ll get taken out of context."

"And I think it’s been given enough attention," she added, referring to the near-constant media blitz surrounding the book earlier this month.

She was similarly reluctant to weigh in on The Crown's latest seasons as well. While she appeared in the first two seasons, the actress said she has a hard time seeing how the show will deal with the current-day monarchy.

"I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually," Bonham Carter said of the series. "I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now."

"When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present," she added. "But that's up to them."

For more on the ongoing debate about the forthcoming sixth season of The Crown, see the video below.