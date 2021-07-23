Henry Golding Gets His G.I. Joe On in First 'Snake Eyes' Trailer

As the title suggests, Snake Eyes is a prequel set before the events of 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and its sequel, 2013's Retaliation -- in which Ray Park played Snake Eyes -- and finally declassifies the character's origins, introducing the man behind the mask and revealing how Snake Eyes became Snake Eyes.

The trailer sees Snake taken in by the ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage, where he's trained in their ways. We're also teased introductions to iconic Hasbro characters like Arashikage heir Storm Shadow (played by Andrew Koji), villainess The Baroness (Úrsula Corberó) and O.G. G.I. team member, Scarlett (Samara Weaving).

Watch the trailer now:

Think you know #SnakeEyes? Think again. 🐍 Uncover 5 things you (probably) didn't know about the upcoming movie, and see Snake Eyes only in theatres July 23! pic.twitter.com/jVHWOpV92L — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) May 17, 2021

"It is phenomenal. Like, the stuff that we've prepared for everyone-- I'm being beat up on a regular basis," Golding told ET during filming, calling the physicality of the role "super, super demanding. I've never experienced anything like it. I cannot wait for people to actually see it."

The flick hails from director Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series) from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos and also stars Haruka Abe, Tahehiro Hira, Peter Mensah and Iko Uwais. Snake Eyes is only in theaters on July 23, 2021.

Paramount Pictures