H.E.R. Is Glamorous in Purple Velvet Look at 2021 GRAMMY Awards

H.E.R. is a glam goddess at the 2021 GRAMMYs! The 23-year-old singer absolutely wowed at the annual awards show on Sunday, in a glamorous rocker look that exceeded all expectations.

H.E.R stepped out in a purple velvet ensemble of a midi dress and wide-leg pants designed by Dundas, accessorizing with her signature round sunglasses and a diamond drop necklace. For her beauty look, the California native opted for long waves and a coordinating purple eyeshadow look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R is nominated for three GRAMMYs this year: Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe," along with Best R&B song for "Better Than I Imagine" with Robert Glasper and Meshell, and "Slow Down" with Skip Marley.

H.E.R's appearance at the GRAMMYs comes a month after she absolutely slayed her performance of "America the Beautiful" during the Super Bowl LV kickoff show.

Prior to the big day, H.E.R. admitted to ET that she was "kind of nervous" about performing on the world's biggest stage.

"Honestly, I am so excited to just be performing at the Super Bowl," she said. "It's a huge stage and it doesn't get any bigger, you know? But I think the goal, for me, is to make [the song] my own."

"I'm a huge fan of the different versions of 'America the Beautiful,' but I really want to bring some different elements in there," she added. "Make it H.E.R."



Hear more in the video below.

