H.E.R. Talks Honoring George Floyd With 'I Can't Breathe' at 2021 GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

H.E.R. is opening up about her song inspired by the late George Floyd, "I Can't Breathe," at the 2021 GRAMMYs on Sunday. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the 23-year-old singer on Sunday, and she revealed how she wrote the song over FaceTime with her co-writer, Tiara Thomas, at her mother's house.

"It was a conversation, we were just talking and literally everything that we said were the lyrics," she revealed. "Yeah, I had my guitar. And it just, it just happened, because that's how powerful that time was."

"I mean, it's been the soundtrack to a movement, you know, one of many songs and I'm just happy to be a part of history now," she added about the track, which is up for a GRAMMY for Best Song.

When it comes to writing songs with such important subject matter, she noted, "We were missing the substance, and I think 2020 really showed us that."

H.E.R. also reflected on her incredible year, which included a performance at the Super Bowl.

"Wow, I mean it feels crazy," she acknowledged. "I'm so blessed because, you know, we had such a tough year and the fact that I can still do what I love and give people hope through music, and just do me and reach these higher heights, it feels crazy, and I'm excited."

She also had advice for other young girls.

"Do you and always walk in your purpose, lead with passion," she said.