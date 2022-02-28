Here's What's Going on Between Kanye West and Chaney Jones

Kanye "Ye" West is moving on. The 44-year-old rapper has been spending time with model Chaney Jones.

A source tells ET, "Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It's by no means a serious relationship. She's having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they're doing together."

The pair was first spotted together earlier this month, when they stepped out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. The model bears a striking resemblance to Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

In fact, Chaney's entire Instagram account could be a Kim doppelgänger page, as she's seen posing in looks reminiscent of the 41-year-old reality star.

Chaney most recently shared a snap of the pair together on her Instagram Story during a getaway in Miami.

The 24-year-old simply captioned the selfie with a black heart emoji.

Kanye was previously dating Julia Fox, but their romance was short-lived, with the Uncut Gems actress confirming their split shortly after her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Her rep told ET that the pair "remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together."

The split came shortly after the rapper's declarations of love for Kim. For Valentine's Day, he sent the SKIMS founder a literal truckload of red roses. But it hasn't been all love between the famous exes and co-parents.

The pair has been at odds as Kanye continues to publicly criticize the mother of his four kids and slam her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

"Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kim's family in his own subtle ways," a source told ET earlier this month. "He wants to show them who he really is and have the family get to know him better. He wants the family to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Watch the clip below for more on their ongoing tension.