Here's Why Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Skipped the 2021 GRAMMYs

Justin Bieber opted to miss out on the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and have a date night with wife Hailey Bieber.

A source tells ET, "Justin and Hailey Bieber had dinner at Sant'olina in Beverly Hills. They walked in at around 7 p.m. and were linking arms sweetly."

"They sat down at a six-person table, but had the table to themselves and sat next to each other on the same side of the table," the source adds. "They were facing outward toward the other restaurant goers. They both looked great and happy. When they walked out to leave, they were linking arms again."

The pop star received four new GRAMMY nods this year -- Best Pop Solo Performance for "Yummy," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Intentions," Best Pop Vocal Album for Changes -- and winning one for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his "10,000 Hours" collab with Dan+ Shay.

After winning the GRAMMY he posted a photo of himself, captioning the shot, "Date night ❤️."

Back in November, after the nominations were announced, Justin expressed he was "flattered" but believed he deserved to be in the R&B category.

"I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music," the singer wrote. "With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album."

"I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put in that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album!" he added in part.

Justin, however, did make an appearance at Saturday's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where he took the stage twice to perform his songs "Intentions" with Quavo, as well as "Hold On" and "Anyone."

Meanwhile, ET did talk to Dan + Shay after their GRAMMY win with Justin, where they expressed how happy they were to take home the trophy.

"This is crazy. It's been a wild year," Shay Mooney told ET. "We never would have dreamed of winning one…And to be on this song with our friend, Justin Bieber, is just incredible. We're all very stoked. We just got off the phone, it was just a moment of celebration."

Dan Smyers added, "He loves country music. He always has. When we asked him to be on this song, he was super pumped and for the song to do what it did, to reach so many people, to impact so many lives, I know that meant a lot to him and it meant a lot to us. To have Justin on this song, we've been fans of his forever and he's just got such an incredible voice…This is a big win for us."

