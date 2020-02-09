x
Herschel x Disney Launch the Cutest Collab

Herschel's newest collaboration with Disney is too cute to miss. Whether you're a Mickey Mouse fan or just looking for a new backpack, these Herschel accessories are both whimsical and wearable. 

In this newest collab, Herschel has paired up with Disney to share the magic of Mickey Mouse. Backpacks, beanies, duffles and more showcase the the artistry of Mickey Mouse through the years. 

Shop Herschel's best-selling backpacks, messenger bags, duffles and more that have gotten a fun Disney twist. Keep the magic going by watching the new live-action Mulan movie, exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the Disney x Herschel collab below. 

