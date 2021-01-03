Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 6

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child together. Hilaria announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of herself surrounded by their six children, captioning the picture "7" and giving the photo credit to Alec. The yoga instructor gave birth to their fifth child, Eduardo, in September. They are also parents to 2-year-old Romeo, 4-year-old Leonardo, 5-year-old Rafael Thomas and 7-year-old Carmen. Alec shares his 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.

Hilaria lovingly holds Eduardo's head and stomach in the picture as her newborn child also snuggles in next to her.

When ET spoke with 62-year-old Alec and Hilaria in November 2019, the 30 Rock star said he was always open to having more kids with his wife.

"If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids," he shared at the time. "Every time we have them, we're like, 'This is great. Let's have more!'"