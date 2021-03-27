Hilary Duff Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Hilary Duff has given birth to her third child!

The 33-year-old actress is a mom of three. Duff shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Saturday, announcing that she welcomed baby Mae James on March 24.

"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," she captioned the post, which shows her after having a water birth and with her family.

The newest addition to the family is her second child with her husband, musician Matthew Koma. Duff and Koma are also parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Banks, and Duff shares her 8-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The day before, she seemingly confirmed she had given birth by sharing a photo of Banks becoming a "big sister."

"I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!" she captioned the post.

Duff announced she was pregnant in October by posting a Boomerang of Koma rubbing her growing baby bump.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me ...," she joked.

The couple has been married since December 2019. Last month, he shared a heartfelt message to her in honor of their first wedding anniversary.

"How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it," 33-year-old Koma wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate. ... You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you."

Meanwhile, Duff hasn't had the smoothest pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, she shared she had to go to the hospital over the holidays because she had an eye infection.

"Took a little trip to the emergency room," Duff captioned a picture of the entrance to the emergency room on her Instagram Story. "I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work... cuz you know, 2020 and all."

In December, she also sadly revealed that the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot wasn't happening anymore. Watch the video below for more.