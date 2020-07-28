Hilary Rhoda Welcomes First Child With Sean Avery After Multiple Miscarriages

Congrats to Hilary Rhoda! The model is mom, after giving birth to a baby boy with husband Sean Avery early Tuesday morning.

Rhoda announced the news on Instagram, sharing a precious photo of herself cradling her newborn son. "Our boy came into this world fast & furiously! 💙," she captioned the sweet pic. "Nash Hollis Avery was born at 12:04 am, July 28, 2020. Photo by Dad @imseanavery 💙."

"We love you baby Nash," the 33-year-old model added on her Instagram Story, as fans and celeb friends sent their congratulations.

Rhoda and Avery revealed they were expecting in January, following a difficult year of trying to conceive.

"The last year has been quite a journey* getting to this point, lots of ups and downs... but for those trying to conceive, all I can say is just keep going. *I really hate the word 'journey' (I blame The Bachelor) but it really felt appropriate in this context ha," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Trying to conceive is a mindf**k and might have almost ended our marriage once or twice," Rhoda admitted.

In his podcast, No F*cks Given With Sean Avery, the 40-year-old former hockey pro opened up about the "roller coaster" he and his wife went on when trying to start a family. Avery revealed that Rhoda got pregnant the first month they tried, only to have a miscarriage. She had another miscarriage two months later.

"For basically six months we were trying and it wasn't working and it was tough," Avery shared. "There were a few times where we were fighting and we really don't fight. We don't fight about anything."

Calling the process "taxing," Avery added, "I want men out there to understand that you're not alone, trust me when I tell you, it's a difficult process."

He then revealed that he spent five weeks away from his wife while working on a film project and when they reunited, they got pregnant.

"I think she's got a superstar in the oven and I gotta tell you, I'm very excited because I'm going to be an awesome f**king dad," Avery gushed. "I'm going to be a stern, strong, fair dad. My son? Well, he's going to get s**t done."

