Hilary Swank Is An Astronaut on a Mission to Mars in Netflix's 'Away' -- Watch the Trailer

The first trailer for Away is here. Hilary Swank stars in the upcoming Netflix drama as Emma Green, an astronaut leading the first mission to Mars.

Rounding out the international crew are fellow astronauts Kwesi (Ato Essandoh), Misha (Mark Ivanir), Ram (Ray Panthaki) and Yu (Vivian Wu) -- but just as the team embarks on their a 3-year mission to make history, Green must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her most.

Watch the trailer for Away -- created by Andrew Hinderaker and executive produced by Jason Katims and showrunner Jessica Goldberg -- below.

During a panel for the show at Netflix's Television Critics Association summer press day last week, Swank said she actually wanted to be an astronaut before she was an actress.

"Just, the whole idea of space exploration, something bigger than all of us looking back down at Earth and how beautiful it is and how we're all connected and how there's no borders. There's no boundaries," she said. "I don't think I would want to go to Mars if it took three years, but the moon, a hundred percent."

The star added that preparing for her role was "more physically challenging than I actually had anticipated."

"Pretending that you're in zero G, zero gravity, it takes a lot of effort and a lot of effort to make it look effortless," she shared. "We were harnessed by the lower part of our hips and they were acting as a pendulum. So we'd squeeze our glutes to move us forward, and then squeeze abs to move us backwards, but the whole time we're squeezing these muscles so tight and trying not to talk funny because of it."

"Also, the whole idea of like, being in zero G, you just naturally want to talk like you're in slow motion, which people don't do in zero gravity," she noted. "So it was, I think, for all of us a lot more challenging than we realized it would be. But then, like anything, it just becomes an important part of your character, and when you're doing it you feel like you're all in space together."

Essandoh agreed. "Yeah, we all got great abs and we've all got great glutes at this point," he quipped.

Away debuts globally on Netflix on Sept. 4.