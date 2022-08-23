Hillary Clinton Loses a Legal Knowledge Quiz to Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's future in law looks bright. She beat a brilliant Yale-educated mind in a legal knowledge quiz. Her name? One Hillary Rodham Clinton.

In a preview of her upcoming appearance on Hillary and daughter Chelsea's Apple TV+ docuseries, Gutsy, Kim and Hillary dared to go head to head in a quiz that tested each other's legal knowledge on a host of topics. According to People, which obtained the clip, the questions centered around the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery and when a claim of self-defense is permissible.

Before they got underway, Hillary -- a former first lady, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State and Yale Law School graduate -- showed some apprehension.

"I think Kim has an unfair advantage," she said, to which Chelsea responded with, "Kim has studied more recently than you."

It turned out, Hillary was right, because Kim cruised to an 11-4 win. The quiz may have been all in good fun, but losing is a whole other matter.

"Oh, it was heartbreaking!" Hillary told People.

Back in December 2021, Kim, whose law journey began in 2018, revealed she passed what's called the "baby bar exam." Earlier this year, she revealed she officially started law school thanks to an alternative route available in California.

"In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take two bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate," she explained.

"I was told by top lawyers that this was a close-to-impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals," she added.

In the trailer for Gutsy, which drops Sept. 9, Kim talks about her work within the criminal justice system and why she so strongly believes in second chances.

"To throw someone's life away when people really do make changes...I just believe in second chances," Kim, who was caught by cameras in January filming the series, tells Hillary and Chelsea.

In photos taken at the time, the trio was seen at the Hot & Cool Cafe in Canoga Park, California, where they were joined by a camera crew.

Kim is just one of many inspiring women featured in the eight-part docuseries. Inspired by the mother-daughter duo's best-selling novel, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, Gutsy follows Hillary and Chelsea -- who both star in and executive produce the project -- as they embark on a thought-provoking journey around the country, to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.

As part of the docuseries, Hillary and Chelsea will also interview Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion and others.