Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman End Engagement, Split After 8 Years Together

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have ended their eight-year romance. The former couple, who got engaged in November 2019, are moving forward as friends and parents to their daughters, 4-year-old Haley and 2-year-old Hope.

"People have written in and asked why I wasn't wearing my engagement ring," Kotb shared on Monday's Today With Hoda & Jenna. "Joel and I have had, we've had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."

The 57-year-old morning show anchor shared that she and Schiffman are no longer a couple going into this new year.

"We decided that we are going to start this New Year and begin it on our new path, as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children and as friends," she said. "It's not like something happened. They say that sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

Kotb admitted to struggling with the announcement, adding, "This is weird and awkward. I really was struggling with this. I was like, 'What do I say, how do I say it?' But I feel like often we share the joyous pieces of our life... and then the difficult part sometimes you want to forget about. You want to erase them, you don't want to share them because that's not part of a pretty picture. But I think a lot of women know what this feels like in this moment, to be changing course in life. And I feel really brave in this moment, I really do."

Hoda says her engagement has been called off. “We decided we are better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” she says. pic.twitter.com/zOJrvhE6wZ — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 31, 2022

After revealing the status of her relationship with Schiffman, Kotb told her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, "I feel relieved that I said it. I feel better."

As for Schiffman, Kotb has nothing but admiration for her ex. "He's a great guy. He's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him," she shared.

In October 2020, Kotb opened up to ET about considering adopting a third child with Schiffman.

"We wondered, you know, would our family be better with another child? Do we have enough love, do we have enough time, you know, will we be a better family unit? And the answer to all those questions seems to be 'Yes, we would be,'" she said at the time.

When announcing her breakup, Kotb did not mention whether she and Schiffman still planned on adopting a third child together.