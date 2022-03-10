Hoda Kotb's Daughters Make a Special TV Appearance -- See the Adorable Moment

Hoda Kotb had two very special guests during the fourth hour of the Today show. On Thursday, Kotb shared that she brought her daughters along with her while she’s reporting live from New Orleans with her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager.

“You came with two little people,” Bush Hager pointed out to her co-host. “I brought my daughters!” Kotb exclaimed, before asking the little ones if they wanted to come say hi.

Haley, wearing a flowing dress, yellow leggings, a jean jacket and adorable red glasses, walked toward her mom on camera, while her little sister -- wearing the same outfit -- came in behind her. Showing off her impressive mom strength, Kotb lifted both girls up in her arms as she introduced them. “This is Haley, this is Hopey.”

“I got two little ones, so I just wanted to say, these two girls are going to fall in love with the city, just as I have over the years,” Kotb, who lived in the city while working as an anchor in the '90s, said. “Thank you for welcoming them.”

Proving they were ready for the spotlight, both girls exclaimed that they weren’t ready to head off-screen as their mom got back to work.

Kotb and Bush Hager are in the Big Easy for the New Orleans Book Festival, and last week, ET spoke with Bush Hager about the girls' trip to NOLA.

"She's so excited," Bush Hager said of Kotb. "She gets the thing she loves, which is New Orleans. I get to go to the New Orleans Book Festival for the thing I love, books. We get to do the thing we love together, which is eat and drink."

The time away comes almost two months afterKotb revealed that she and longtime love, and the father of her children, Joe Schiffman, ended their relationship. Bush Hager shared how proud she was of her friend for handling the public announcement during their show.

"I am proud of Hoda every single day," Bush Hager said. "She's filled with compassion and grace. I watch her come into her office every morning smiling at every single person."

On a personal level, Bush Hager noted that Kotb "has treated me with such love and has been a mentor and now a really dear friend."

"So it is no surprise [how she handled the breakup]," Bush Hager added. "She does everything in life with grace and compassion."