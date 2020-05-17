Hope Solo Mourns Death of Dog Conan After He Was Shot

Hope Solo's dog, Conan, has died after being shot on Wednesday. The soccer star shared on Saturday that her doberman had died the night before, succumbing to his injuries.

"We're brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night. He fought up until the very end," Solo wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Conan. "We’re crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home."

"We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.‬ Conan was kind and loving. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot," she continued. "As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind. We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe.‬"

Solo and her husband, Jerramy Stevens, also own four other dobermans. She revealed Conan was in critical condition on Thursday.

"Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night," Solo wrote alongside a picture of the couple holding hands while surrounded by their dogs. "It's hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices."

At the time, the 38-year-old athlete was hopeful Conan would recover, writing, "We've heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!"

