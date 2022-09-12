'House of the Dragon' Fans React to That Daemon and Rhaenyra Scene

The latest episode of House of the Dragon had fans reacting in a big way. Audiences took to social media Sunday night to share their thoughts on what transpired between two main characters, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and his niece, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock).

In the series, the two have been pitted against each other after Rhaenyra’s father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), had the realm pledge to honor his request that his daughter succeed him on the Iron Throne over his younger brother, Daemon.

Since then, the uncle and niece have been embroiled in a complicated relationship, fraught with lots of tension. While speaking to ET about the dynamic between the two characters, Smith said there is a “very close bond” between them. “There is something very unique about their relationship compared to anyone else. I think he treats her with more respect than he does everyone else,” he continued.



Despite being opposing choices for the throne, “her uncle Daemon and her are extremely alike. They sort of really see each other,” said Emma D’Arcy, who takes over the role of Rhaenyra from Milly Alcock later in the season. “There’s this deep recognition.”

[Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 4.]

HBO

That said, nothing untoward had happened between the two. That is, until now, after Daemon takes Rhaenyra to a brothel, where they witness a massive, polyamorous orgy taking place. (The scene is like one not seen by HBO fans since Westworld or True Detective.) There, the two start kissing and getting more intimate -- and once again, we have some form of incest in the Game of Thrones franchise.

However, not long after the two start hooking up, Daemon is suddenly turned off by Rhaenyra and refuses her advances. After Rhaenyra is rejected by Daemon, she returns to her room, where Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is standing guard. She takes him inside, seduces him and the two have sex, with her formally losing her virginity.

Given the shocking turn in their relationship, people had a lot to say about what went down between Rhaenyra and Daemon. Check out some of the best social media reactions below:

People who didn’t read Fire & Blood watching episode 4 of House of the Dragon: pic.twitter.com/d7iYWZWJlU — Spooky Spacey 🎃 🔜 Anime NYC (@CallofSpacey) September 12, 2022

Watching House of the Dragon rn.....I knew it was gonna happen but the fact that it's happening is wild pic.twitter.com/3S8Pf3mrnm — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔦🖤⁷ (@keys_bum) September 12, 2022

house of the dragon fandom in like 9 hours: pic.twitter.com/G4Bl6tTzWZ — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) September 11, 2022

Watching House of The Dragon episode 4 like: pic.twitter.com/LXrBVrhKFa — Dan LeGere (@Dan_LeGere) September 12, 2022

House of the Dragon every week pic.twitter.com/6jVJHJhy47 — Call me Miguelito (@CAdreamboy) September 12, 2022

i could tell that this episode of house of the dragon was directed by a woman cause sex scenes were actually good — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) September 12, 2022

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.