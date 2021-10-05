'House of the Dragon': HBO Drops First Teaser for 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff

The first official look at House of the Dragon is finally here. On Tuesday, HBO released a teaser for the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff.

“Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did,” a voice is heard saying over a montage of footage showing various locations and new characters who were not previously announced.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the new series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of the reigning House Targaryen.

In addition to Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, the series also stars Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.

Co-created by Martin, the series will be led by co-showrunners Ryan Condal (who is also co-creator) and Miguel Sapochnik, executive producers Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmid, EP/writer Sara Hess, directors Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel, as well as director/co-EP Greg Yaitanes.

While no official release date was announced, the series is still slated for a 2022 debut on HBO.