How 2023 GRAMMY Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

During Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performances, a photo of Presley flashed across the screen.

Lisa Marie, who presented an award at the GRAMMYs in 2005, released three albums throughout her life: To Whom It May Concern in 2003, Now What in 2005 and Storm & Grace in 2012.

M. Caulfield/WireImage for The Recording Academy

The tribute came less than a week after what would've been Lisa Marie's 55th birthday, when Priscilla paid tribute to her late daughter on Instagram.

"Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together," Priscilla wrote of Lisa Marie's daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

"From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son," she continued. "Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family."

