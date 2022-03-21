How Amanda Bynes' Parents Feel About Her Seeking to End Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes has the full support of her parents as her court case to end her conservatorship approaches. The 35-year-old actress filed to end her conservatorship back in February, following the success Britney Spears experienced ending her own conservatorship.

A source tells ET, "Amanda Bynes' parents are very happy for her. They can't wait to see the next chapter of her life. They are excited at how well she is doing. They are ready to move forward and for the conservatorship to end as well."

Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, previously confirmed the actress' desire to "terminate her conservatorship," saying, "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

The Easy A star has been under a conservatorship since August 2013. The move meant her mother, Lynn Bynes, would oversee her daughter's personal and medical decisions as well as financial affairs. The conservatorship came after the actress, who was 27 at the time, had several run-ins with police and an involuntary psychiatric hold.

The lawyer recently updated ET, saying, "Amanda has located a rental in the Los Angeles area, which she intends to share with [her fiancé] Paul [Michael]."

The hearing for Bynes' petition to end her conservatorship is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

"Amanda is excited about the upcoming hearing and remains hopeful the court will grant her request," Esquibias previously told ET.