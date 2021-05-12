How Bernie Sanders Saved Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship With Megan Fox

They say it takes a village to raise a child and apparently it takes Bernie Sanders to save Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's romance. The 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, appears on Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he is asked about keeping his girlfriend's blood in a necklace.

"She was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship," Kelly explains. "I didn't have a passport either, so she was going to Bulgaria and so I was kind of like freaking out, like, 'Oh, you're going to leave and I can't even come to see you.' Some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA."

But their long distance romance was short lived thanks to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders!

"You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders. I haven't even talked to him since this happened," Kelly shares. "Thank you so much. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship's going strong, so thank you so much."

Kelly didn't offer any further explanation into how the senator helped him, but he did open up about his adventure-seeking first few dates with his girlfriend. After photos surfaced of the pair climbing over a balcony of a three-story building, Kelly reveals that the moment actually happened on his first date with Fox.

"I saw this roof and I was like, 'Aww, I used to hang up there and I just want you to come and see my world for a minute,'" Kelly explains. "The door was locked so we had to scaffold around. It was very dangerous."

The moment was nothing compared to the couple's second date when they swam with the sharks in Bora Bora.

"She loves nature, she's very in tune with the earth, and I'm scared of sharks so we went swimming with sharks," he says. "I'm not a nature boy yet... I committed and we swam with sharks."

When host DeGeneres asks for clarification on whether the couple was in a cage, Kelly jokes, "Remember when you were Dory?"

"I do," the comedian says of her animated fish character in the 2016 animated movie Finding Dory and its 2003 predecessor, Finding Nemo.

"I was Dory, and there was no one else but me and her," he says.

That's not the only scary moment the couple has endured together. Kelly also claims that both of their houses are haunted.

"I'll be in her bed with her and the bedroom door will be like [mimes slamming open]," he shares.

He adds that early into their romance, Fox had moved into her new home and locked herself in the bedroom after her outside doors began slamming open and closed.

"I came through. I had a weapon to make sure everyone was safe and so I went through the house with the weapon," he says, making a gun with his fingers.

"To shoot a ghost?" DeGeneres quips.

"And then we realized we needed Ghostbusters. What I had was not going to defeat whatever enemy was in this house," he says. "So that realization came later. First I was looking for a culprit that we later found out didn't exist."

The couple met on the set of their film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, last spring. They were first romantically linked in June 2020 following Fox's split from her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green.