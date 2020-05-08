How 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Found a New Most Triumphant Duo (Exclusive)

Bill & Ted Face the Music is hoping to strike lightning twice. Not with the movie itself -- it's the third in the franchise, and the B&T team promises "audiences are going to lose their minds" -- but casting another most triumphant duo.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their roles as William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan, respectively, for the threequel, more than 20 years after originating them. As revealed in this featurette, exclusively debuting on ET, every actor in town auditioned to go on the excellent adventure.

"I mean, they're funny. They're good characters," Reeves says, with Winter recalling of proving their chemistry, "Reeves and I had read together earlier and then kind of got broken apart and then brought back together again."

In Face the Music, Bill and Ted are all grown up and parents to teens of their own, which required finding a new duo worthy of continuing their fathers' legacy of being excellent. Enter Samara Weaving as Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan.

"I shadowed Keanu for the last year. I was there in the kitchen, I was there in the bathroom, I was there at work," Lundy-Paine deadpans in the featurette, with Bill & Ted producer Scott Kroopf weighing in with the final verdict: "When we got them together, it was like déjà vu."

Bill & Ted Face the Music is available in theaters and On Demand Sept. 1. Watch the featurette above.

Orion Pictures