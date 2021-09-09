How Brian Austin Green's Girlfriend Sharna Burgess Convinced Him to Do 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

Brian Austin Green's Dancing With the Stars journey is bringing him closer to his girlfriend, DWTS pro Sharna Burgess. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the 48-year-old actor about joining season 30 of DTWS, and he shared why Burgess definitely has something to do with it.

Green told ET that he had already turned down going on DWTS before he started dating 36-year-old Burgess last December, but obviously, his circumstances have changed.

"We had a great conversation when we first started dating because the idea of doing this show for me, I had already said no to doing this for a while, so we talked about the fact that this is never going to happen," he said. "And now here I am, so, A, never say never, that's lesson one. And I decided to really do this because she is so passionate about dancing and I feel like this is a great way for us to really learn about each other more and for me to understand her side of it."

"She's been dancing her whole life. She is so passionate about it and has such a deep love for it," he continued. "Which I understand. I am passionate about so many things in my own life, so it's just an amazingly unique opportunity to connect with somebody and really try to understand that as much as I can in possibly 10 episodes of the show."

However, Green isn't too confident in his dancing skills.

"I might not stick around very long, but I am honestly trying to set the bar as low as I possibly can," he cracked. "The bar is on the floor for me so there are no expectations."

Green wouldn't confirm or deny that Burgess is going to be his dancing partner this season.

"Obviously, because we know each other so well and there is chemistry there, so that would be a huge positive but you are just going to have to watch the show to find out," he teased when asked about the possibility.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star did comment on Burgess' recent Instagram post of the two kissing, particularly, her captioning the black-and-white photo, "END GAME."

"We are both in something right now that it is an end game," he noted. "I mean, that is the goal -- you try to stay with somebody for as long as you possibly can, hopefully forever. So, that's our goal in this situation. There is nothing more to it. I know people read into it a little bit and it's been talked about a bit."

The couple definitely has a lot to look forward to with their DWTS gigs, and Green said that his children -- 19-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil, as well as his three sons with Megan Fox, 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi and 5-year-old Journey -- all "love" that he's competing.

"They really want to come to the show because I don't dance much at home," he shared. "Because again, I don't want to hurt myself."

Despite his low confidence in his abilities, he shared that rehearsals have been going good so far.

"It's a lot of information for someone who has never done partner ballroom dancing," he admitted. "It's a lot. It's not like when I was younger and I used to go to clubs and dance."

DWTS season 30 premieres Sept. 20 on ABC.