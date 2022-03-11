How Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Making Their Relationship Work

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are making their relationship a priority. A source tells ET that the pair is "still going strong," nearly seven months after they were first romantically linked.

"They both have hectic schedules and are understanding of that, but still make it work," the source says. "Channing goes out of his way to make sure Zoë feels loved, and she does the same for him."

The source notes that Tatum "is so supportive of Zoë's career," adding that "he is such a fan of hers, both in their personal relationship and professionally speaking as an actor."

In fact, Tatum recently stepped out with Jason Momoa to see Kravitz in her latest flick, The Batman.

"I feel very lucky to have a lot of people who love me," Kravitz told ET at the movie's premiere. "It's wonderful."

Meanwhile, the source tells ET that Kravitz's "family also loves Channing and think they are a great fit."

Given all of that, the source says that both Tatum and Kravitz are "very happy."

The pair is also working together, as Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut will star Tatum.

When ET spoke with Tatum last month, he revealed that he advised Kravitz not to star in and direct her film, after he did just that for his latest film, Dog.

"It's hard enough to act on your own, I don’t know how people do both," Kravitz told ET after being reminded of Tatum's advice. "I will not be in the movie, I'll just be directing it. One thing at a time."