How Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Clare Crawley's 40th birthday is just around the corner! The former Bachelorette will be turning a year older on March 20, and has a special trip planned with her and her former fiancé, Dale Moss.

A source tells ET that Dale and Clare are taking a secret getaway to celebrate her milestone birthday. It's tough to celebrate in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic, but according to the source, Dale is still doing what he can to make Clare's 40th special. And while the pair hasn't shied away from public displays of affection, they're trying to keep a lower profile for this special trip.

After finding love on the latest season of The Bachelorette and getting engaged, Dale announced their split on Jan. 19. Neither Clare nor Dale have confirmed they are together, but have shared similar photos on their social media and been photographed together on PDA-filled dates.

As for the state of their relationship and engagement? The source tells ET, "The two are dating each other exclusively but are taking things slow and seeing where they go."

"Now that the dust has settled, they're able to see things more clearly," the source says. "They love and respect each other and are working on their relationship, but they are not about to jump back into an engagement."

The source adds that the whirlwind of being on the show and then the public breakup took a toll on them, but now they're just happy to start fresh. They love spending time together and are open to seeing what happens in the future.

Following their split, Clare admitted that she had been "struggling pretty bad." Meanwhile, Dale said that he felt "f**king wrecked" over the breakup, adding that he's felt "so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt."

