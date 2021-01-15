How Gigi Hadid Is Acclimating to Motherhood: 'She's a Natural,' Source Says

Gigi Hadid is loving life as a mom! A source tells ET that the 25-year-old model "is settling in to being a new mom perfectly." Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcomed their daughter in September.

"Motherhood has come to her with such ease," the source adds of Gigi, who's yet to publicly share her daughter's name. "She is such a natural."

As for Gigi and Zayn's relationship, the source says that the pair "are so in love and having a baby together has brought them even closer."

"They share the same values when it comes to culture, family and parenting," the source says. "Gigi and Zayn both have very close relationships with their families and raising their daughter with that same loving environment is very important to them."

When it comes to family, the source notes that Mohamed Hadid, the model's father, "is so thrilled to be a grandfather."

"Gigi knows she is so lucky to have her family as a support system while experiencing this new chapter of her life," the source says of both Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, and dad.

Yolanda previously made her great affection for her granddaughter known, calling the baby girl "an angel sent to us from above" on Instagram.

Additionally, a source told ET in September that Yolanda had stepped in to help Gigi and Zayn out as they have "completely thrown themselves into being hands-on parents."

