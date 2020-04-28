How Joe Jonas Plans to Celebrate His and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas Wedding Anniversary in Quarantine

Joe Jonas is planning something special for his first wedding anniversary with Sophie Turner. The 30-year-old singer appeared on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden via video chat, and revealed how he plans to mark the day he and Turner legally tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple held a larger wedding ceremony in France almost two months later.

"We legally got married in Vegas. So it's our Vegas anniversary," he said of the May 1 ceremony. "And we used to be the couple that every few days we would celebrate. So it would be like we've been dating for a week, we'd have a party or big dinner... We were that nauseating couple. But now I think we've chilled out quite a bit."

Though the couple is currently quarantined at their new home due to the coronavirus, Jonas plans to make their anniversary a special day for his bride.

"I think we would've gone back to Vegas [if we weren't quarantined], so if you can keep a secret, I would say I might tried to recreate Vegas in our house," he shared. "I have a DJ set up, we could do a nightclub."

"I could be like that Elvis and just start doing interviews," Jonas joked of the Elvis Presley impersonator who married him and Turner. "So you could call in, I could pretend to be him. He actually did full press."

"I imagine you could get that Elvis to Zoom in on a FaceTime call with you," Corden suggested.

"This time I'll make sure he signs an NDA," Jonas quipped.

Last year, ET spoke to that Elvis impersonator, whose real name is Jesse Garon, about his experience officiating the celebrity couple's wedding.

"It was crazy," he said. "These guys are all entertainers, obviously. They were loud when they needed to be loud, they dressed the part, for sure. And you could tell it was a tight-knit group of people, but it was about 40 deep."

"... They were hugging and kissing up on each other," he added of the couple. "Very cute."

During his Corden interview, Jonas also revealed how he and Turner are spending their time in quarantine.

"We've just been in a new house. We moved in right before the quarantine, so we've been able to hang out and make a house a home," Jonas said, before sharing they've been passing the time with "plenty of Legos."

"Sophie's really the talented one when it comes to Legos. I help by sorting the different pieces. We've done three Lord of the Rings Legos, we've done Hogwarts, the castle, which is, like, 7,000 pieces, the Batmobile, and Stranger Things," Jonas explained, before revealing the significance of their choices.

"Sophie said, 'Look, if we're going to get married' -- and it was actually, 'If you're gonna date me' -- 'You have to watch the Harry Potter [movies]. Because every Christmas... in the U.K. they just stream and play Harry Potter, all of them. So I watched them all, I fell in love with it," he said. "And then I was like, 'Look, well, my rule is that you have to watch Lord of the Rings.' So we've been binge-watching Lord of the Rings during this time and building the Legos that go with the movies, which is quite fun."

