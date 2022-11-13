How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth During Remembrance Day

Remembering the Queen. Kate Middleton kept the memory of Queen Elizabeth II close to her heart during the nation's first Remembrance Day since her death in September.

The Princess of Wales was in attendance -- alongside her husband, Prince William -- at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, and made a notable choice of accessory that appeared to be a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

Specifically, she wore pearl drop earrings, as well as a four-strand pearl choker necklace with a decorative diamond front piece -- both articles famously belonging to her late grandmother-in-law.

Notably, Queen Elizabeth received the earrings as a gift for her wedding to Prince Philip back in 1947. The choker, meanwhile, was worn by the queen for a state dinner in Bangladesh in 1983.

Chris Radburn - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The gesture of remembrance for the late queen goes even further, as Kate wore both items at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral back in September.

Before that, Kate wore the same two items to the funeral of Prince Philip in April 2021.

Middleton's no stranger to wearing jewelry with huge value, sentimental or otherwise. She once wore Queen Mother's diamond and sapphire fringe earrings on Oct. 27, 2015, for a gala dinner at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Queen Mother, who died in March 2002, was photographed wearing them backstage at a Ben Travers play in 1986 in London.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET in September that, when it comes to Elizabeth's private jewelry collection, there's a pecking order in terms of how they'll be divided, and the Queen Consort will likely have first dibs.

"There is a hierarchy in all of this," Nicholl said. "The Queen Consort, really, gets first choice of the queen's jewelry. And after that is Princess of Wales, of course, Kate [Middleton]. The Duchess of Sussex, I'm sure, will come in for some jewelry at some point, but she is much further down the pecking order."