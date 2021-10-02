How Kevin Federline Feels About Britney Spears' Conservatorship and New Documentary

In light of The New York Times' new unauthorized documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which premiered on FX and Hulu last week, Kevin's family law attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressed his client's involvement in the ongoing conservatorship, which Britney has been under since 2008. Kevin shares two kids -- sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14 -- with Britney.

"Kevin has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove Jamie as conservator," the lawyer told ET. "He has stayed out of the conservatorship issues."

Due to health issues, Jamie requested in September 2019 that Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, replace him as temporary conservator. Britney then requested in court documents last year to have Jamie "suspended immediately." Jamie currently remains co-conservator of his daughter's estate, along with the Bessemer Trust Company. The conservatorship was recently extended until September 2021.

"[Kevin] thinks Jodi Montgomery has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship," Kevin's lawyer said, adding that "Kevin's main concern is that his boys are always safe and their best interests are maintained."

Federline's lawyer also told E! Newsthat he as "no idea whether [Britney and Kevin's] kids are aware of the documentary."

As of 2019, their custody arrangement remains as 70 percent custody for Kevin and 30 percent for Britney. "Kevin enjoys the full extent of the custody that he has," his lawyer told E!. "Both parties are working well in exchanging custody."

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Framing Britney Spears director Samantha Stark said that The New York Times connected with Kevin through his lawyer, but he declined to participate. "I think Kevin is very concerned about the privacy of his kids," Samantha said. "That's our assumption from that, in his not wanting to get involved."

The team also put out requests to interview Britney directly, along with her father and members of his legal team. They also reached out to the pop star's mother, Lynne, sister, Jamie Lynn, former associate, Sam Lutfi, among others. All did not respond to or declined requests to be interviewed on camera for the documentary.

"We did get a couple people yell at us and hang up," Samantha said. "There's so many barriers because the court documents are sealed. The doctors who are involved in those and the different court-appointed people, they're trying to protect the privacy of their client."

"We have those barriers of not being able to ask the actual people, and then we have the barriers of NDAs. So many people around Britney have NDAs and they would have to pay a lot of money if they said anything," she continued. "People were scared. Jamie's team has sued some fans before and there's a legal threat that way. I mean, we are The New York Times so we weren't worried. We wanted to go after everybody."

The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears is streaming on Hulu. Here's how to watch the documentary.