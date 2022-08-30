How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing After Birth of Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian is adjusting to life as a mother of two! A source tells ET, "Khloe is doing well as a mom of two. She is definitely still trying to gauge the dynamic of her relationship with Tristan, but that will come in time. Right now her focus is her baby.”

While the couple is no longer together -- and their son was conceived prior to the news of Tristan's son with Marlee Nichols -- the source adds that they are amicably co-parenting.

“Things between Khloe and Tristan are mostly positive and cordial,” the source adds. “They are working through some hurdles but are hopeful and confident that they can continue to co-parent in a healthy way and give their little ones the best lives possible.”

As for their 4-year-old daughter, True, she is getting the hang of being a big sister.

“True is obsessed with her little brother and has been waiting to become a big sister, so this is a dream come true for her,” the source adds.

Khloe, who also ended her private relationship with an investment banker this month, is ready to get back out on the dating scene, although Tristan is against that idea.

“Khloe is open to dating and her breakup with the investment banker wasn't messy or anything super serious to begin with, so it didn't affect her too much,” the sources tells ET. “Tristan is jealous about Khloe dating and wants Khloe to himself, but he also wants to play the field and knows he can't have the best of both worlds."

For now, according to the Good American founder, her immediate goal is to focus on raising her children. During a recent interview withElle, The Kardashians star revealed her favorite part about motherhood.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” she told the publication.

“We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young," she added. "It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”