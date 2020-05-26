How Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is Helping Her Mom Keep Fit Amid Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian has got the eye of the tiger! The 35-year-old reality star isn't going to let quarantine stop her from staying in shape, and her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, even helps her out. Khloe decided to enlist her toddler in several extreme workouts, which she featured on her Instagram.

"🏃🏽‍♀️ Let's do this! 🏃🏽‍♀️ 🎵 Eye of the Tiger 🎵 @donamatrixtraining was really pushing me this day," Khloe captioned a clip of herself jogging up a hill as True sat calmly in a cart that's attached to her mom's waist. Survivor's 1982 song, "Eye of the Tiger," is heard in the background of the video as Khloe puts in the work to stay fit.

In another clip, fans see a trainer running on the opposite side of the street from Khloe, holding a stopwatch and encouraging her to keep pushing.

While in quarantine, Khloe faced some pregnancy rumors after admitting on a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode that she's open to having another child with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Here's how she addressed the speculation on Twitter: