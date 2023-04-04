How Prince George Will Make History at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation

Prince George is making history!

According to the publication, George's role marks the first time in modern history that a royal who is a future monarch is involved in the service. George, who is second in line to the throne, is the youngest future king to have a role in the ceremony.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told ET, "We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation. It will be an incredibly special moment."

King Charles was only four years old during his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, coronation ceremony. At the time, the little royal was brought in to see the investiture segment -- which is highlighted by the moment of crowning. Elizabeth, who was 11 when her father, King George was appointed king, had a similar experience watching the moment from the Royal Gallery.

At the end of each ceremony, young Charles and Elizabeth did appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their families.

Joining George on the king's side as pages of honor are Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort’s pages of honor will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

The pages will join the king and queen throughout the service, and the pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

George is no stranger to having eyes on him in the world of royal watchers. He recently joined his parents and younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, for Easter service.

It is unclear what role, if any, Charlotte or Louis will play during the coronation. It also has yet to be announced if William will have a key part in the ceremony. Last week, it was announced that Prince Harry will attend the coronation, while his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, stay home in Montecito, California.