How Prince Harry and Royal Family Plan to Keep in Touch Over Holidays as 'Relationship Has Improved'

The royal family is keeping in touch the way most of us are this holiday season! With new restrictions in the United Kingdom and Prince Harry and Meghan Markleliving in their Montecito, California, home, ET has learned that the royals will be conducting Zoom calls to check in with one another.

"The family is planning Zoom calls and games online because they can’t all spend Christmas at Sandringham together like they normally do," a source tells ET. It was previously announced that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will be breaking from tradition and spending the holidays at Windsor Castle.

"Everyone is on better terms and have been for quite some time," the source says of the family. "The relationship has improved and COVID has brought everyone closer together."

Both Prince Charles and Prince William contracted the coronavirus this year, and the source shares that the health struggles helped reconnect Prince Harry with his family after he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in March.

"Harry was very concerned for his brother and father when they both contracted the disease," the source explains. "While there have been disagreements, like there are in every family, the brotherly bond remains intact despite tabloid reports."

Another topic that has bonded the brothers is "watching the investigation closely" into the actions by the BBC's Martin Bashir, who conducted the famous 1995 Panorama interview with their late mother, Princess Diana. An independent investigation is currently being conducted regarding Bashir's methods in obtaining the controversial interview which covered topics like Prince Charles' alleged infidelity.

As for when Meghan and Harry could return to the United Kingdom to see the royal family, a source told ET earlier this week, "While there had been plans to return to the U.K. for Meghan's case against Associated Newspapers and the Mail on Sunday in January, given the postponement until next fall, there are no imminent plans to return to the U.K. given the travel restrictions related to the pandemic."

Instead, they will have a low-key Christmas in California. "The couple will be spending Christmas at home in California quietly with Archie and Doria [Ragland] joining them," the source said of the couple's holiday plans with their 1-year-old son and Meghan's mother. "Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in."