How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Are Celebrating Prince Philip's 99th Birthday

Prince Philip is getting love from his family on his 99th birthday! ET has learned that Philip's grandson, Prince Harry, will be calling the elder royal along with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their 1-year-old son, Archie, to wish the Duke of Edinburgh a happy birthday on Wednesday.

Meghan and Harry are marking Philip's birthday much like they did Queen Elizabeth's back in April. At the time, the Los Angeles-based trio video chatted with the monarch to celebrate her 94th birthday.

In addition to the call from Meghan, Harry and Archie, Philip also got birthday love on social media from his other grandchildren, including Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, as well as Princess Eugenie.

"A very Happy 99th Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh," Eugenie wrote alongside photos from her 2018 wedding. "Grandpa, we wish you a special day.. and may all grandparents celebrating birthdays in lockdown have a wonderful time. #happybirthday"

The Instagram accounts for Philip's son, Prince Charles, and the royal family as a whole, both wished him "a very happy birthday" with throwback snaps.

As for how he's celebrating the day, the royal family shared that he'd spend it at Windsor Castle with the queen, where they've been quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the royal couple posed for a new portrait to mark the occasion.

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

Philip retired from his public duties in 2017 and royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that it's "very unlikely" he'll return to the public eye.

"He's in good health but he is obviously incredibly vulnerable and he is in self-isolation with the queen, which I'm told they're surrounded by a very small team of staff," Nicholl said. "Just a handful of staff between the two of them, which must be quite enjoyable for them not to have the formality of so many courtiers, which is what the queen is used to when she's at Buckingham Palace."