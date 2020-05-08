How 'The Secret Garden' Found the Right Young Star to Bring Its Mary Lennox to Life (Exclusive)

To bring to life one of literature's most beloved characters -- Mary Lennox, the young protagonist of author Frances Hodgson Burnett's The Secret Garden -- you need to find an equally special star. And Dixie Egerickx is very much her, as evident in this featurette exclusively debuting on ET.

"Mary's a very determined character. She won't take no for an answer," says the 14-year-old newcomer (who also appears in this year's Summerland).

The timeless tale -- which has been adapted numerous times before, including with actress Kate Maberly playing the role in the 1993 version -- sees the young orphan Mary sent to live with her uncle (played here by Colin Firth) in England, only to discover the estate's long-forgotten but still just as magical garden.

"I was looking for children who were sophisticated," director Marc Munden explains, with co-star Julie Walters saying, "Dixie is extraordinary. We're very lucky that we found somebody so great."

The Secret Garden is available on demand on Aug. 7. Watch the featurette above.

STX Entertainment