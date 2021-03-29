How to Watch 'Godzilla vs. Kong' on HBO Max

It's all right there in the title: In Godzilla vs. Kong, the two titans will finally face off on the big screen (or whatever sized screen you have at home), with the promise that one will fall. So, who are you rooting for?

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard from a script by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Max Borenstein (who previously wrote both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island).

Here are all the details of how, when and where to watch Godzilla vs. Kong.

When does Godzilla vs. Kong come out? Wednesday, March 31, opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on the same day. (The movie will only be available on HBO Max for 31 days.)

How to watch on HBO Max: You'll need to subscribe to HBO Max, though the film will be available at no extra cost to subscribers. Visit HBOMax.com to sign up for $14.99/month. If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, it's possible you already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details.

Warner Bros.

Which devices can I watch HBO Max on? Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, XBox One or XBox XS, as well as iPads, iPhones and Androids.

Where can I watch in theaters? HBO Max's website will direct you to a theater showing Godzilla vs. Kong, though accessibility may vary based on COVID-19 restrictions in your area. (Some theaters also allow you to reserve an entire theater for a private screening.) Regal Theatres, meanwhile, will reopen April 2 with the release of Godzilla vs. Kong. To make it the safest experience possible, follow all local guidelines and health restrictions.