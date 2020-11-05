How to Watch the 'Graduate Together' Class of 2020 Special

The coronavirus pandemic may have derailed the school year, but high school seniors are still getting a proper send-off this weekend with the upcoming special, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

While they won't get the chance to toss their caps in the air with fellow students, the class will be honored with a star-studded primetime event on Saturday, May 16 airing across multiple networks and online platforms, put on by the LeBron James Family Foundation in conjunction with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation Partner.

"We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together -- students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them. With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time," LeBron James said in a statement about the special. "These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it."

Read on for more details about the show, including when and how to watch, what celebrities and athletes will take part and more.

When does the special air? Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch: The program will air on CBS and stream on CBS All Access, which you can sign up for here. At 9 p.m. PT, the special will replay right here at ETLive.com, followed by various re-airings throughout the next week. Watch on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device by downloading the ET Live app.

For more information on where to watch the show on TV or online, visit the #GraduateTogether website.

How can students, teachers and families participate? Graduate Together is encouraging students to submit their portaits for a digital yearbook, as well as student speeches, special shout-outs to teachers, memories and more on its website and on social media using the hashtag #GraduateTogether. Teachers and parents are also welcome to submit words of encouragement, show their school spirit and more!

What else to know: In addition to celebrating high school seniors, there is a philanthropic nature to the event, which has partnered with Donors Choose and America's Food Fund in support of supplies for school teachers and hunger relief for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Visit #GraduateTogether to learn more, and see more stories of how students are finishing their school year with virtual events below.