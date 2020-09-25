How to Watch the Vice Presidential Debate Between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will face off on Wednesday, Oct. 7, less than a month before the election, in the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 presidential race. The televised meeting will occur just a week after Democratic nominee Joe Biden and current president Donald Trump are set to debate each other in the first presidential debate, on Sept. 29.

The VP matchup also comes on the heels of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who laid in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, in a ceremony attended by Biden and Harris. Given the timeliness of the tragedy, the future of the nation's highest court will be a topic of the debate.

For everything you need to know about how to watch the vice presidential debate, read on below. Also, follow along over at ET's election hub for information on all the presidential debates, as well as important information on voting by mail as well as our 2020 voter guide.

When and where is the vice presidential debate? The VP debate will air live from the University of Utah at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

How to watch the vice presidential debate: You can watch the debate across every major network on cable as well as streaming, with CBS, ABC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, Fox News, NBC, MSNBC and more all carrying the program. Additionally, while not officially announced, the vice presidential debate is expected to stream live on YouTube.

Who is moderating? USA Today's Washington bureau chief Susan Page will be the moderator for the debate.

What is the debate format? The vice presidential debate will cover six announced topics: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "COVID-19," "Race and Violence in Our Cities," "The Economy" and "The Integrity of the Election." It is set to run for 90 minutes uninterrupted by commercial breaks.

Check back here for any updates on the 2020 vice presidential debate, and read on below for more of ET's election coverage.