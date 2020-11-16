'HSMTMTS' Cast Get Into a Festive Mood in This Joyful Holiday Special First Look (Exclusive)

It's never too early to start getting into the holiday spirit.

As we wait for the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the adorable and uber-talented cast of the Disney+ show is dropping an early holiday treat in the form of a 45-minute holiday special, cheekily called High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will all perform iconic holiday classics celebrating Christmas to Hanukkah to New Year's. They special will also have them share their own favorite holiday memories, as well as feature several season 2 surprises.

A first listen at Bassett's new HSMTMTS song, the holiday-themed "The Perfect Gift," and an opening season 2 musical number are just icing on the East High cake.

Only ET premieres the exclusive poster for the joyful musical adventure, which drops Friday, Dec. 11 on Disney+, as well as more photos from the holiday special. Check them out below.

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

Disney+

A soundtrack featuring tunes performed by the cast in the special will be available Friday, Nov. 20, wherever you stream or purchase music.

Originally set to debut in late 2020 before COVID-19 delayed HSMTMTS' planned winter premiere, the 12-episode sophomore season will feature the East High drama department's production of a beloved Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast. Iconic musical numbers from the High School Musical movie franchise, as well as the stage production of Beauty and the Beast and original songs, will be featured throughout the season. In addition to Bassett, Rodrigo also penned an original song for season 2.

Filming is currently underway in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special drops Friday, Dec. 11 on Disney+. For more on the series, watch ET's exclusive interview featuring special correspondent and original High School Musical cast member Corbin Bleu.

