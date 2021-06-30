'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: This Emotional Kourtney and Howie Moment Will Give You the Feels (Exclusive)

Will things get better between Kourtney and Howie?

On the latest episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which drops Friday on Disney+, the duo faces a bump in the road when Howie (guest star Roman Banks) makes a surprising move with Kourtney (Dara Reneé) as things get tense for the East High Wildcats when they're temporarily benched from rehearsals for their Beauty and the Beast musical.

In ET's exclusive clip, Howie tries to lift Kourtney's spirits before leaving the pizza parlor for the day, but she's not in the mood for deep conversation after finding out that he attends rival school North High and is playing the Beast in their own Beauty and the Beast production. So naturally, he turns to song.

Singing a beautiful cover of "If I Can't Love Her" from the original Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast, it's clear Kourtney and Howie have unfinished business. Will Howie get through to Kourtney?

Reneé, who called out Friday's episode as a personal favorite of hers, spoke with ET at the start of the season about Kourtney and Howie's undeniable spark.

"He's a very talented individual," she praised Banks. "I mean, he was on Dear Evan Hansen! He was on Broadway. He can sing his butt off. He is very talented, very kind. And I'm so glad that I had the pleasure of working with him."

"Our characters are really funny together and I can't wait for people to see. He's a really nice person and he deserves everything that's coming to him," Reneé said.

New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drop Fridays on Disney+. For more, watch below.

