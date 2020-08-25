Hugh Hefner’s Son Cooper Welcomes Baby Girl With ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Scarlett Byrne

It's a baby girl for Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne! The proud dad and 28-year-old son of the late Hugh Hefner took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of the birth of his first child.

"At 5:23 p.m. this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world. We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy," Cooper captioned photos with his wife in the hospital.

The couple also shared a sweet video kissing one another with Byrne's mask pulled down as they admired their precious little girl.

Byrne is best known for her role as Pansy Parkinson in the last three Harry Potter films. Her co-star, Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies, shared her love with the couple in the comments, writing, "Oh my goodness she’s perfecccct!!! 😭💗 congratulations!!!"

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the franchise, also wrote, "😍😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations!!! Sending you all loads of love ❤️❤️❤️ welcome Betsy!xxx"

And one of Cooper's father's famous exes, Kendra Wilkinson, also commented on the post, writing, "Congrats to you all. She’s beautiful. welcome to the world Betsy!! 😍❤️"

Cooper also shared with E! News that baby Betsy weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and that the little one is named after his grandmother, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who passed away last month.

"My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I," he said.

Cooper and Byrne tied the knot in November 2019 in a courthouse ceremony. In March they announced they were expecting.