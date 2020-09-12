'iCarly' Revival in the Works With Miranda Cosgrove and More Original Stars

iCarly is heading back to the small screen!

Paramount+ streaming service, currently known as CBS All Access, has ordered a revival of the hit Nickelodeon series, ET has confirmed. The show's lead Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are all set to appear.

Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten are signed on to develop the revival. TV Line was first to report the news.

iCarly premiered on Nickelodeon in 2007 and ran for five seasons before it ended in 2012. The show followed Cosgrove as Carly Shay, as her internet show iCarly became a success. Trainor portrayed Carly's brother, Spencer, while Kress was her best friend, Freddie. Jennette McCurdy was also part of the original series as Carly's other bestie, Sam.

The show included a slew of major celebrity appearances like Michelle Obama, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey and Jim Parsons, among others.

Another series recently revived is Saved by the Bell. The new iteration, which also includes a handful of the original cast members, premiered last month on Peacock. See more in the video below.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.