Ice T Says Dr. Dre is Home 'Safe and Looking Good' After Brain Aneurysm

"Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice T tweeted to his 1.8 million Twitter followers on Friday. Fans quickly replied, thanking him for the update on the "Forgot About Dre" rapper.

According to TMZ, Dre was admitted to the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was receiving care.

Shortly after the news broke of his hospitalization, Dre took to Instagram to assure fans he was "doing great" and would be out soon.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he wrote.

The following day, the rap legend was targeted in a potential attempted burglary, as trespassers were apprehended near his home while he remained hospitalized.

Dre, meanwhile, is in the middle of his contentious divorce from his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young.