Inauguration Day Poet Amanda Gorman Signs With Modeling Agency

Amanda Gorman can add modeling to her long list of accomplishments. The 22-year-old poet, writer and author has signed with leading modeling agency IMG Models, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The agency will work with Gorman to build her profile in fashion and beauty with brand endorsements and editorial features. According to the agency's website, "IMG Models is the international leader in talent discovery and model management." The agency represents a plethora of stars such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and Naomi Osaka.

Gorman, who was the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, made history again at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration last week as the youngest person to write and recite a poem during an inauguration. The Harvard University graduate captured the nation's heart with a moving performance of her original poem, "The Hill We Climb," following the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The poet became an instant style icon, too. She wore a stunning yellow Prada coat and red headband on the big day, along with jewelry gifted by Oprah Winfrey. According to Lyst, reported by WWD, web searches for "yellow coat" increased on Jan. 20 by 1,328 percent.

