'Insecure' Ending With Season 5 on HBO

Insecure is preparing to say goodbye.

Creator and star Issa Rae shared the news on Wednesday that the hit comedy's upcoming fifth season will be its last, wrapping up a "complete story" that she's been proud to share with fans.

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season!" Rae tweeted, sharing the news first reported by Deadline. "We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO."

Showrunner Prentice Penny shared the same gratitude for fans, tweeting, "@IssaRae and I always wanted to do five seasons and feel incredibly blessed to have done that. Thank you to all of the fans and @HBO for supporting us all of the way. You ain’t gotta go home, but...'"

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, also shared a statement on the show's final season, saying, "Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy. The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators."

ET spoke with series star Jay Ellis last summer, following the bombshell season 4 finale -- in which Lawrence (Ellis) and Issa (Rae) reconnect, only for Lawrence to find out his ex, Condola (Christina Elmore), is pregnant with his baby.

"I do think Lawrence is a good guy. I think he truly has made some bad decisions," the actor explained. "One or two things happened, and he made a decision that is now coming back to be a part of his life forever."

While season 5 will certainly see the fallout of that news affect all of Lawrence's relationships, Ellis said he's hoping the story will flip into something more positive. "I like to think that the minute you see him hold the baby, everybody's going to swoon and feel completely different and be like, 'Oh my god, he's an amazing Black father,'" he said. "[I hope they] look at that side of it and how rare it is that we get to see that on TV."

The star also isn't giving up hope that Lawrence and Issa can work it out in the fifth and final season.

"It is one of our great love stories. I do believe that. I hope they make it work," Ellis shared. "I hope people don't give up on them because of this, because I think love in general is a bigger thing than that ... so I hope people will at least give them the benefit of the doubt and let them get there and let them figure out what's best for them."

