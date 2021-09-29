'Insecure': Issa Rae Chats With Her Younger Self in the Trailer for the Final Season

Prepare to say goodbye to Insecure. The Emmy-winning series created by and starring Issa Rae dropped a trailer for its fifth and final season on HBO.

In a callback to Issa's long-running mirror chats, the trailer opens with Issa chatting with a younger version of herself before teasing what’s to come in the final episodes, which will see her and her bestie, Molly (Yvonne Orji), evaluating everything important in their lives: relationships, careers and what comes next.

In addition to Rae and Orji, the final season also stars Jay Ellis (Lawrence), Natasha Rothwell (Kelli), Amanda Seales (Tiffany), Kendrick Sampson (Nathan) and Courtney Taylor (Sequoia).

While speaking with ET, Orji teased what’s to come from the final episodes. “You just have to watch and see, and see what relationships last and don’t. And sometimes with life, there’s some that don’t,” she shared.

In addition to that cryptic teaser, she also revealed that the final season “may travel through time.”

“We go through a lot. We go through some generations," Orji explained. “We go through 10 episodes, they all might not be an hour long, but you see an evolution. You are able to see the evolution of the characters, you’re able to hopefully get some answers. Y’all be wanting the answers, boy, and I hope y’all like the answers.”

No matter what, Orji says that Rae made sure that the final season feels like “a chapter that ended. And you’re not looking at the book like, ‘What the heck was that?’”

Insecure season 5 premieres Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Want to catch up before the final season? Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on HBO Max.