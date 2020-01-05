'Insecure' Renewed for Season 5 at HBO

Insecure is back for another season!

On Friday, HBO announced that the hit show starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Jay Ellis has been renewed for a fifth season. In a statement, Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said the show's crew will all be back including Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny.



"We're thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season," the statement reads. "As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world."

Rae, who created the show with Larry Wilmore, tweeted a short video about the good news on Friday.

"Grateful to officially come back for Season 5! #InsecureHBO," she wrote.

Insecure debuted on HBO in 2016, and its fourth season started airing on April 12. ET spoke with Rae last month and she said she was planning on working on the fifth season of the HBO comedy while in quarantine though it hadn't been officially renewed at the time.

"Work has been keeping me busy," she said. "I have so many projects that I owe and I'm being constantly reminded of and checked in about every day -- all the things I got paid to write that I now need to turn in. So, that's what I've been doing. Every other day I write, and then on Tuesdays and Thursdays, I have the business work. I'm a routine person, so if the world weren't ending, this is my heaven. It's just time."

Insecure's fourth season actually debuted over a year and a half after season 3 ended in September 2018, and Rae and the cast took some time for other projects. Ellis also recently spoke with ET about the lengthy wait for fans.

"Seasons 1 through 3 came out really, really fast," he pointed out. "I think people don't realize -- our writers, Issa included, our showrunner, Prentice, those guys literally went from writing to shooting the first season, had a month off and then immediately went into the room for the second season. And then the same thing for the third season. So, those guys had no break at all, whatsoever. That's a grind. Production is a 13-hour-a-day job."

Ellis said he was confident season 5 of Insecure would air closer to its fourth season, likely next year.

"I do think that now we have a bit of a normal hiatus," he said. "And now we're in the middle of this coronavirus, so that kind of helps give us a bit of a break -- but I think we'll come back at a normal time."

