Inside Brad Pitt's 'Very Private' Dating Life: How He Met Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt made headlines as he stepped out with German model Nicole Poturalski earlier this week, and source tells ET that the pair's trip to France was news even to "some of their inner circle." The actor, who split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, has been "very private about dating," the source says.

"Brad and Nicole were introduced through friends, and when they first started seeing each other, they told no one about it. Even some of their inner circle of friends are only finding out now," ET's source says. "Brad has been very private about dating and now more than ever he doesn't want to rock the boat with Angelina. He has been working so hard on making his co-parenting run smoothly."

Pitt, 56, and Poturalski, 27, have a lot in common and get along really well, the source describes. "Her friends describe her as super easy going. She is very down to earth and far from star-struck, which has been really nice for Brad," ET's source adds. "They took off to France for some downtime."

The two arrived in Paris, France, on Wednesday morning. An eyewitness told ET that Poturalski was the first to arrive at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport from Berlin, Germany, and was seen waiting for Pitt's flight that was coming in from the United States. From there, they went to Paris–Le Bourget Airport to board a private jet bound for the South of France.

While the pair's meet-up just recently caught fans' attention, Pitt and Poturalski have been hanging out since at least last November. They were photographed sitting side by side during Kanye West's concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 25.

Poturalski, who has a young son, has hinted about being in a relationship on her Instagram, while Pitt has been dodging romance rumors since his split from Jolie. Last December, he talked to The New York Times about the women he's been romantically linked to since his breakup.

"I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years," he quipped. "And none of it's true."

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.