Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding — See Her White Dress!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot and their ceremony was nothing short of a loved-up affair. The intimate wedding went down on Saturday at Las Vegas' A Little White Chapel, where the couple was surrounded by a small group of friends and family.

Lopez documented the evening with her love in the latest update of her JLo newsletter.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," the 52-year-old Marry Me actress began her post.

"Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Lopez shared that she and Affleck almost didn't make it to the chapel by midnight. And due to their late arrival, they weren't able to get married by Elvis -- although they still had a piece of The King during their ceremony.

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight," she wrote. "They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

She added, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room."

The "I'm Real" singer ended her message by reflecting on her love and the intimate ceremony, which was attended by her kids.

"They were right when they said, “all you need is love”. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," she wrote. "Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

Sealing the deal and further confirming her new marital status, JLo signed off with her new name. "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

In addition, to the note, Mrs. Affleck shared a series of pictures of her and Ben from their big day. The Hustlers actress shared pictures of her and Affleck dressed in their wedding attire, which included a beautiful white gown by Zuhair Murad. Lopez wore a white lace, off-the-shoulder long sleeve bridal gown, with a sweetheart neckline, for the occasion, which featured a corset bodice, and fishtail train. She paired it with a matching veil with lace trim. For his part, Affleck sported a white suit jacket with a white shirt, black bowtie and black pants. The 49-year-old actor's look included a white rose pinned to his lapel.

Lopez's kids could be seen in some of the snaps as well, with Emme posing in the back of a car while sitting next to their brother Max. In addition, the actress shared a video of her husband showing off his white jacket in the mirror after his change.

The bride also gave fans a closer look at her lace white dress and veil, as she posed for a video. In the clip, Lopez twirls as she shows off her dress and shares that she's "excited" for her wedding.

On Sunday, Lopez shared a picture of herself lying in the bed and showing off her wedding band. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLO for all the deets. #linkinbio," she wrote, making a call out to Barbra Streisand's Funny Girl song, "Sadie, Sadie."

Shortly after the two said "I Do," a source told ET about the couple's "fun idea" to get married in Sin City.

"Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well," the source shared.

The source said that the couple feel like they "relate to each other on another level" and are both "really there for each other,"

"They feel like they are in the same place in life now and relate to each other on another level. Ben feels younger around Jen and like she brings out his best self. He loves that he doesn't have to try very hard and can just be himself. Jen loves being around Ben no matter what they are doing," the source continued.

The source also noted that Lopez thinks Affleck is an "incredible partner and father" and that the couple can't wait to continue making memories together and as a family.

Adding, "She thinks Ben is an incredible partner and father. She celebrates him for the good and they are both really there for each other. They're so excited to make more memories together and have more adventures, both as a couple and as a family."

TMZ was first to report the news, with the wedding coming just three months after Lopez announced Affleck popped the question -- for the second time in their relationship -- and asked her to marry him. Per Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya, who runs the county's Marriage License Bureau, Affleck and Lopez obtained a marriage license in the Nevada county on Saturday, July 16. Also noted in the marriage license filing, it appears the pop star took on Affleck as her legal last name.

The couple's Las Vegas wedding took place just over a year after they rekindled their romance in February 2021.

Affleck and Lopez previously got engaged in 2002, when he proposed with a memorable pink ring, but called it off in 2004. They remained on friendly terms before reconnecting romantically following her split from her ex, Alex Rodriguez. The two haven't been shy about showing PDA and became Instagram official in July 2021.

This is Lopez's fourth marriage. She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. She was then married to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and then Marc Anthony from 2002-2004. Lopez and Anthony share twins, Max and Emme.

This is Affleck's second marriage. He was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They share three children -- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.